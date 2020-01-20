Iran calls US sanctions on nuke organization chief ‘unwise’

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s nuclear energy organization called recent sanctions on the head of the agency by the U.S. an “unwise move” that won’t interrupt Iran’s peaceful nuclear policies. The U.S. announced new sanctions Thursday against the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and its director, Ali Akbar Salehi. The sanctions freeze any assets that […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources China To Canada: Release Huawei's Meng Now China demanded Monday that Canada release Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou. The call came ahead of her expected arrival in a Vancouver courtroom for the start of a trial. At issue is whether.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published 3 weeks ago Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated Solemn ceremony at airport near Kyiv comes as Iran denies earlier reports it would send flight recorders to Ukraine. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Iran not sharing evidence from airline crash with Ukraine after audio leak: Iran official Iran is no longer sharing evidence from the investigation into the Ukraine airliner crash with Ukraine after audio from the investigation was leaked by Ukrainian...

Reuters 6 days ago



U.S. renews waivers on Iran nuclear work, but sanctions top Iran nuclear official By Humeyra Pamuk and John Irish WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Thursday said it will allow Russian, Chinese and European companies to...

WorldNews 1 week ago





Tweets about this