Iran calls US sanctions on nuke organization chief ‘unwise’

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s nuclear energy organization called recent sanctions on the head of the agency by the U.S. an “unwise move” that won’t interrupt Iran’s peaceful nuclear policies. The U.S. announced new sanctions Thursday against the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and its director, Ali Akbar Salehi. The sanctions freeze any assets that […]
