What’s there to do in Seattle this weekend? Say goodbye to January and ring in the new month

Casey RT @Craig22072853: @realDonaldTrump what’s the deal here, they showed there dirty hand days ago, yet nothing was done to stop this nonsense… 5 hours ago ChristmasSweatersForTrump @Sceruttiphoto @Q13FOX @Walter_Kelley Wrongo! Problem with this what boat is going out there to save him if needed.… https://t.co/bCiz6MbALS 7 hours ago Jobless in Seattle The surreality has been getting to me. It's as if I'm in a dream *all the time*. It's difficult to convince myself… https://t.co/CcpvtQ4SBu 8 hours ago Cowboy @realDonaldTrump what’s the deal here, they showed there dirty hand days ago, yet nothing was done to stop this non… https://t.co/QlizrLwAZY 8 hours ago #Equality&Justice4All @DanRather It's concerning the support for this dangerous mob. There's many I've heard quietly planning from Alabam… https://t.co/M4uk9Q4geF 12 hours ago Seattle Reddit Boeing admits there is also an SEC investigation into the 737 max. I thought the SEC was mostly into investigating… https://t.co/8hZcAUo5Qt 12 hours ago Tai Fung RT @ABC: "They will probably get what they want," Sen. Kamala Harris says of GOP senators. But "they cannot walk out of this building and… 12 hours ago Seattle USA 🇺🇸 @whatifisaidit @HuffPostMedia I’m too depressed after watching this trial in 2020 there seems to be no end to the r… https://t.co/xJ89c0wt1n 16 hours ago