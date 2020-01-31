One case of coronavirus symptoms among French evacuated: minister

WUHAN, CHINA — The number of confirmed cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus infection continues to rise with more than 4,000 confirmed cases in China and a death toll of 106 as of January 28, according to Al Jazeera.
The death toll includes its first fatality in Beijing.
The virus was...
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja spoke on the first case of coronavirus infection. Shailaja said that the coronavirus positive patient is in Thrissur General Hospital and the authorities are tracing..
