One case of coronavirus symptoms among French evacuated: minister

Friday, 31 January 2020
One of the French people evacuated from China by plane showed symptoms of the coronavirus infection, France's Health Minister Agnes Buzyn told reporters on Friday.
News video: Wuhan virus continues to spread, its origins are still being debated

Wuhan virus continues to spread, its origins are still being debated 01:38

 WUHAN, CHINA — The number of confirmed cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus infection continues to rise with more than 4,000 confirmed cases in China and a death toll of 106 as of January 28, according to Al Jazeera. The death toll includes its first fatality in Beijing. The virus was...

