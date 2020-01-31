Global  

The Latest: EU legislature shrinks by 46 members post-Brexit

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain’s departure from the European Union: 2:00 p.m. The European Union’s parliament will have fewer lawmakers after the United Kingdom’s departure from the bloc, 705 compared to 751. The European Parliament says that 27 of the U.K.’s 73 seats have been redistributed among remaining member nations. The other 46 […]
