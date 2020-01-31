Global  

Trump impeachment trial: Senate votes loom on witnesses, Trump's fate

euronews Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Trump impeachment trial: Senate votes loom on witnesses, Trump's fate
 Pres. Trump's ally Sen. Lindsey Graham is making the media rounds to defend the President. He's one of the President's staunchest allies. The President is facing an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate. The Democrats want to bring a witness against Trump: Former National Security advisor John...

Democratic effort to call new witnesses likely to fall short [Video]Democratic effort to call new witnesses likely to fall short

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial faces a climactic vote on Friday, when senators are due to decide whether to call witnesses and prolong the historic proceeding or instead bring them to the..

Chief Justice Reads Question About Himself [Video]Chief Justice Reads Question About Himself

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) asks House managers whether Chief Justice John Roberts presiding over an impeachment trial without witnesses contributes to a loss of legitimacy of the Supreme Court.

Adam Schiff says 'the truth will come out' at Trump impeachment trial

Speaking on the Senate floor during a debate on trial rules, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff has denounced President Donald Trump and...
Trial highlights: Transcript talk, handshakes for defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyers on Saturday argued a robust version of one of his favorite phrases to tweet: “Read the transcript!” It...
tarataratoo

tarataratoo RT @EJDionne: “The Cover-up Will Backfire. The House Can Keep Investigating.” This argument from ⁦@jonathanchait⁩ is exactly right. The co… 3 seconds ago

TekStol

#BlueWave2020 🌊🇺🇸🗽#VoteBlue2020 #Resist⚖️🇺🇸 RT @NPRmelissablock: “It’s no small irony that Trump was saved from embarrassing public testimony against him by one of the last representa… 3 seconds ago

SenorHamlin

Todd K. Hamlin RT @NumbersMuncher: Support for witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial: Quinnipiac 75 Monmouth 80 Reuters 72 CNN 69 AP/NORC 68 WaPo 71… 5 seconds ago

Chande87

Chande happy Bert✌️#Velvet 💋 RT @kylegriffin1: Fmr. Republican senator of 30 years John Warner: "I respectfully urge the Senate to be guided by the rules of evidence an… 6 seconds ago

AudreyGarden

Audrey Fetterhoff RT @renato_mariotti: As I wrote before the impeachment trial began, Congress must continue to investigate Trump’s Ukraine scheme because th… 8 seconds ago

oskywosky

oskywosky CHAMBER OF SECRETS: SENATE SPRINTS TOWARD ACQUITTAL Republicans eye quick acquittal vote of President Trump after f… https://t.co/cbeAF5vUNg 9 seconds ago

OneWokeWoman

Juliana RT @funder: BOOM: My USA Today op-ed on Trump’s removal was top 7 over the last week #VoteYesForWitnesses @usatodayopinion https://t.co/wt… 10 seconds ago

mikeystep

Step RT @B52Malmet: Lamar Alexander. “He will go down in history as the Republican senator whose choice at a pivotal moment confirmed the comple… 12 seconds ago

