Dominic Thiem edges Alexander Zvere to advance to Australian Open final

Dominic Thiem edges Alexander Zvere to advance to Australian Open finalMELBOURNE, Australia — Locked in an even-as-can-be Australian Open semifinal, Dominic Thiem looked up at his guest box, patted his belly and stuck out his tongue, as if to indicate he was feeling sick. He shook his head. He winced. Whatever might have been going on, Thiem turned out to be just fine — well enough to play, well enough to win. The 26-year-old Austrian reached his third Grand Slam final overall and first at Melbourne Park by using his baseline bullying and big-moment bravado to beat Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) on Friday night. The No. 5-seeded Thiem’s opponent in the title match Sunday will be No. 2 Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, who...
