Scientists engineer bacteria to protect bees against pests and virus infections
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Researchers have engineered new strains of bacteria to protect honey bees from a deadly trend known as the colony collapse disorder -- a global phenomenon in which a majority of worker bees in a colony disappear, leaving behind a queen, plenty of food, and a few nurse bees. According to the study, published in the journal Science, an increasing number of honey bee colonies have seen the dwindling of their adult bees with beekeepers in the US alone losing nearly 40 per cent of their colonies last winter. It said without honey bees, dozens of crops, from almonds...
