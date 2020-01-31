Global  

Trump impeachment: John Bolton defends officials who testified against president in inquiry

WorldNews Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Trump impeachment: John Bolton defends officials who testified against president in inquiryA former top Trump official has defended leading witnesses who have testified against the US president in his impeachment inquiry, according to local media. John Bolton reportedly said the ex-members of the Trump administration “acted in the best interest of the country as they saw it” as Democrats push to hear his own testimony. Donald Trump is currently on trial in the Senate after being impeached by Congress for withholding aid money from Ukraine while pushing for the country to investigate Joe Biden, a political rival. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Speaking about the inquiry, Mr Bolton – a former...
 President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial faces a climactic vote on Friday, when senators are due to decide whether to call witnesses and prolong the historic proceeding or instead bring them to the swift conclusion that Trump wants. Jonah Green reports.

