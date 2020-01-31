Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jeff Bezos > Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos added $13.5 billion to his fortune in 15 minutes

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos added $13.5 billion to his fortune in 15 minutes

WorldNews Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos added $13.5 billion to his fortune in 15 minutesDavid Ryder/Getty Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' fortune grew by $13.5 billion in just 15 minutes on Thursday. Bezos' windfall came after Amazon's stock price increased by 12% to $12,000 during trading Thursday in New York. The bulk...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bezos' Lavish Properties: Seattle Estate And NYC Apartments [Video]Bezos' Lavish Properties: Seattle Estate And NYC Apartments

David Ryder/Getty Images Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, has amassed a massive real-estate portfolio across the US. Last year, he dropped about $80 million for three adjacent New York City..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

Bezos' Lavish Properties: Seattle Estate And NYC Apartments [Video]Bezos' Lavish Properties: Seattle Estate And NYC Apartments

David Ryder/Getty Images Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, has amassed a massive real-estate portfolio across the US. Last year, he dropped about $80 million for three adjacent New York City..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tale of two billionaires: Bezos and Zuckerberg fortunes go in different directions

The world's richest person Jeff Bezos just added $20 billion to his fortune in 15 minutes, but it was a different story for Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg.
The Age

Here's everything we know about how Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia was apparently able to hack Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone

Here's everything we know about how Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia was apparently able to hack Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone· **Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly hacked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone in May 2018, the Guardian reported Tuesday — ***claims that UN...
Business Insider Also reported by •CBS NewsMid-DaySBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.