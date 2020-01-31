Global  

Billionaire Lawrence Stroll buys stake in Aston Martin

Friday, 31 January 2020
Billionaire Lawrence Stroll buys stake in Aston MartinCanadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll has agreed to buy up to 20% of Aston Martin and rename his Formula One team after the 107-year-old company famed for being fictional secret agent James Bond's car of choice. ......
News video: Billionaire Stroll takes Aston Martin stake

 Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll has taken a 20% stake in Aston Martin for $200 mln. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Billionaire Stroll seeks Aston Martin stake: report [Video]Billionaire Stroll seeks Aston Martin stake: report

Shares in Aston Martin soared Thursday on reports Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll could be eyeing a big stake in the luxury carmaker. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Timeline: Twists and turns in Aston Martin's long history

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll will take a stake of up to 20% in luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, as the ailing British firm raises...
Aston Martin rescued by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll will lead a consortium hoping to pump around $650 million into the struggling sports car manufacturer. He will also use the...
