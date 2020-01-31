Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Good performance, cameras

Global  

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Good performance, camerasKeeping up with its promise of launching Galaxy-A series almost every month, Samsung is back with Galaxy A51, its new mid-range premium phone that will directly compete with Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro when it comes to pricing. Samsung Galaxy A51 packs four rear cameras with a 48MP main sensor and Infinity O display. The smartphone uses the same Exynos 9611 processor that we saw on last year’s Galaxy A51 and Galaxy M30s. Its price starts at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM model that comes with 128GB storage. The phone succeeds the Galaxy A50s, which is slightly cheaper at Rs 22,999, but the new phone has been upgraded in terms of display and cameras. So, how does the Galaxy A51 perform? Here is our...
