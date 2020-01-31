Global  

Coronavirus Vaccine: China’s Richest Man Jack Ma Donates Rs 100 Cr

WorldNews Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Coronavirus Vaccine: China’s Richest Man Jack Ma Donates Rs 100 CrChina on 30 January, Thursday allocated nearly USD four billion funding to support efforts to contain the dreaded coronavirus as the death toll from the epidemic jumped to 170, with the foundations of Jack Ma and Bill & Melinda Gates also opening their wallets to help in the fight against the outbreak. The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, capital of China's Hubei province, in December and has now spread across the globe. The Chinese authorities are trying to contain the epidemic while other countries, including India, are working on plans to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak....
