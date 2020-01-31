Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Canberra > State of emergency declared for Australia capital Canberra amid fires

State of emergency declared for Australia capital Canberra amid fires

WorldNews Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
State of emergency declared for Australia capital Canberra amid firesA 72-hour state of emergency was declared Friday for Canberra and its surrounding area as high temperatures and strong winds threaten to worsen conditions of a large bushfire burning in the capital's south. Australian Capital Territory Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the fire...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Smoke fills sky south of Canberra as state of emergency declared

Smoke fills sky south of Canberra as state of emergency declared 00:51

 Authorities in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) have declared a state of emergency for Canberra and surrounding areas as massive bushfires continue raging.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bushfire crisis: Australia's capital declares state of emergency [Video]Bushfire crisis: Australia's capital declares state of emergency

Authorities are concerned hot weather and strong winds this weekend will spread a fire south of the city out of control.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published

Smoke-filled skyline after fire rages through landscape near Canberra [Video]Smoke-filled skyline after fire rages through landscape near Canberra

Out of control bushfire in Namadgi National Park is heading towards Australia's capital city Canberra. The clip filmed on January 27 shows the woman driving on the Monaro Highway around the Orroral..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wildfire creates state of emergency in Australian capital

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian capital region declared a state of emergency on Friday because of an out-of-control forest fire burning erratically...
Seattle Times

Australia fires: Canberra declares state of emergency

An out-of-control bushfire presents an immediate threat to the Australian capital and the surrounding regions. Fires in Australia have killed 33 people and an...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •ReutersBBC NewsFT.comCBC.caNew Zealand HeraldSBSSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.