Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > European Union > 'New dawn' or 'biggest gamble'? UK headlines on Brexit day

'New dawn' or 'biggest gamble'? UK headlines on Brexit day

WorldNews Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
'New dawn' or 'biggest gamble'? UK headlines on Brexit dayBritain's Brexit-day front pages expressed both joy at the country's imminent departure from the European Union and remorse and trepidation on Friday as the UK prepares to go it alone after nearly half a century as part of the bloc. "Yes, we did it!" said the "Daily Express" tabloid, a fervent campaigner for Britain to leave the EU. The headline was imposed over a map of the UK made up of front pages from the newspaper...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Dawn of a new era': UK's Johnson 'respectfully' marks Brexit day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hail Brexit day on Friday as "the dawn of a new era" and pledge to unite Britain in an address to the nation which he hopes...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.