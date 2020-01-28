Global  

Canada's 1st coronavirus patient discharged from Toronto hospital

CBC.ca Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The patient with Canada's first confirmed case of coronavirus has been discharged from a hospital in Toronto.
 A Lawrence hospital is investigating a potential case of the novel coronavirus. LMH Health announced Tuesday they are working with local and state health agencies to investigate a possible case of the new deadly respiratory illness, which was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China.

