Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ted Bundy > Ted Bundy's ex Elizabeth Kendall recalls devastation seen in 'Falling for a Killer' series

Ted Bundy's ex Elizabeth Kendall recalls devastation seen in 'Falling for a Killer' series

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Ted Bundy's ex Elizabeth Kendall recalls devastation seen in 'Falling for a Killer' seriesTed Bundy's ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall says understanding his crimes "was really quite devastating mentally."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ted Bundy Falling for a Killer Trailer [Video]Ted Bundy Falling for a Killer Trailer

Ted Bundy Falling for a Killer Trailer - Plot synopsis: For the first time, Ted Bundy's long-term girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall, her daughter Molly, and other survivors come forward to share their..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:28Published


Tweets about this

Rick17626768

Rick RT @MkUltraHandlers: Ted Bundy's ex Elizabeth Kendall recalls devastation seen in 'Falling for a Killer' series https://t.co/bAaJLzKqtr Vi… 2 hours ago

MkUltraHandlers

MKUltraTerroristList Ted Bundy's ex Elizabeth Kendall recalls devastation seen in 'Falling for a Killer' series https://t.co/bAaJLzKqtr… https://t.co/PzWzUhDzT7 6 hours ago

Topphnygn

Moved Ted Bundy's ex Elizabeth Kendall recalls devastation seen in 'Falling for a Killer' series https://t.co/KK9RyMPXPl 9 hours ago

japandtheworld

べびたんちゃんねる Ted Bundy's ex Elizabeth Kendall recalls devastation seen in 'Falling for a Killer' series https://t.co/zVbkEkjCgx https://t.co/ba5Uf9dgj6 11 hours ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Ted Bundy's ex Elizabeth Kendall recalls devastation seen in 'Falling for a Killer' series https://t.co/HVuCsGJeMs https://t.co/t0bdUHhDth 11 hours ago

Ladybugs702

Fitz #TedBundy's ex Elizabeth Kendall recalls devastation seen in #FallingforaKiller series https://t.co/x7ODk3l0wX via @usatoday 11 hours ago

ari7com

ari7.com Ted Bundy’s ex-girlfriend recalls her relationship with the serial killer in doc: ‘I was devastated’… https://t.co/6uaY3EDxBH 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.