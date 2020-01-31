Global  

3-time All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Three-time All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement Friday after 16 seasons in the major leagues. Granderson played for seven teams. He was an All-Star for the Detroit Tigers in 2009, and for the New York Yankees in 2011 and 2012. In 2011, he led the majors with 136 runs and led […]
