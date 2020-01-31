Aretha Franklin’s niece quitting as executor of estate

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A niece of Aretha Franklin said she’s quitting as representative of the late singer’s estate, citing a rift in the family since handwritten wills were discovered last year. “Given my aunt’s love of family and desire for privacy, this is not what she would have wanted for us, nor is it […] 👓 View full article

