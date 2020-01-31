Aretha Franklin’s niece quitting as executor of estate

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A niece of Aretha Franklin said she’s quitting as representative of the late singer’s estate, citing a rift in the family since handwritten wills were discovered last year. “Given my aunt’s love of family and desire for privacy, this is not what she would have wanted for us, nor is it […]
