Satish Kichcha RT @dna: 'I had no choice': Manish Pandey reveals his preferred batting position for India after Wellington T20I heroics . . . #NZvIND #IND… 15 minutes ago DNA 'I had no choice': Manish Pandey reveals his preferred batting position for India after Wellington T20I heroics . .… https://t.co/pMdyimwdGA 22 minutes ago