Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'I had no choice': Manish Pandey reveals his preferred batting position for India after Wellington T20I heroics

'I had no choice': Manish Pandey reveals his preferred batting position for India after Wellington T20I heroics

DNA Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Brief Scores: New Zealand 165/6 (Colin Munro 64, Tim Seifert 57, Shardul Thakur 2-33) and India 165/8 (Manish Pandey 50*, KL Rahul 39, Ish Sodhi 3-26).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

India’s lucky charm Manish Pandey: New Zealand’s Super Over nightmare returns in 4th T20I


Indian Express


Tweets about this

kichcha_satish

Satish Kichcha RT @dna: 'I had no choice': Manish Pandey reveals his preferred batting position for India after Wellington T20I heroics . . . #NZvIND #IND… 15 minutes ago

dna

DNA 'I had no choice': Manish Pandey reveals his preferred batting position for India after Wellington T20I heroics . .… https://t.co/pMdyimwdGA 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.