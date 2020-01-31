Global  

Dutch government plans to ban some forms of fireworks

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government plans to ban the sale of most fireworks in a bid to rein in injuries and attacks on emergency service workers during unruly New Year’s Eve celebrations, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday. The ban, which must be approved by parliament, would cover firecrackers and rockets, which […]
