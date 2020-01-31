Global  

Florida man charged with illegal Super Bowl drone flight

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man is facing federal charges after the FBI says he flew a drone in an area off-limits because of nearby Super Bowl-related events. An FBI affidavit filed Friday says that 46-year-old Yorgan Arnaldo Ramos Teran flew the drone in an area of Miami Beach restricted for such flights by the […]
News video: Man Buys $6 Million Super Bowl Commercial to Thank Vets Who Saved His Dog

Man Buys $6 Million Super Bowl Commercial to Thank Vets Who Saved His Dog 01:16

 David MacNeil, founder and CEO of WeatherTech, recently revealed his $6 million dollar purchase of an ad for the 2020 Super Bowl.

