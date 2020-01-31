Global  

U19 World Cup: Watch bowler's cheeky 'Mankad' run-out

BBC News Friday, 31 January 2020
Afganistan bowler Noor Ahmad uses the contentious 'Mankad' dismissal to run-out Pakistan's Mohammad Huraira at the U19 Cricket World Cup.
Under 19 Cricket World Cup: Watch bowler's cheeky 'Mankad' run-out

Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmad uses the contentious 'Mankad' dismissal to run-out Pakistan's Mohammad Huraira at the Under 19 Cricket World Cup.
BBC Sport

Cricket: World reacts to controversial Mankad at U19 Cricket World Cup

Cricket: World reacts to controversial Mankad at U19 Cricket World CupA cricketing debate has reignited once again after the latest example of the sport's most controversial dismissal — the "Mankad" — reared its ugly head once...
New Zealand Herald

