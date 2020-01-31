Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Two held after vehicle breaches security checkpoints at Trump resort: reports

Two held after vehicle breaches security checkpoints at Trump resort: reports

Reuters Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Two people are being held in custody after a black vehicle breached two security checkpoints at U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to media reports on Friday hours ahead of the president's planned trip there.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Two women arrested after car breaches Mar-a-Lago security

Two women arrested after car breaches Mar-a-Lago security 01:49

 Two women were arrested in Florida after police opened fire on them for running two security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago on Friday in a car chase that was unrelated to U.S. President Donald Trump's resort, officials said. Jillian Kitchener has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arab League rejects Trump's peace plan [Video]Arab League rejects Trump's peace plan

The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel including security relations after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented this week by U.S. President Donald Trump,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

Woman who breached security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago facing charges, not terrorist related [Video]Woman who breached security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago facing charges, not terrorist related

A woman whom law enforcement says breached two security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago is in custody and facing charges.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Two in custody after breach at checkpoint at Mar-a-Lago: Reports

Local media report police have two people in custody after a vehicle breached security checkpoints at Trump's resort.
Al Jazeera

Two held after vehicle breaches security checkpoints at Trump resort - reports

Two people are being held in custody after a black vehicle breached two security checkpoints at U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida,...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

conserve_post

The Conservatives BREAKING, Two Held After Vehicle Breaches Trump Resort Security Checkpoints https://t.co/ByES8p8UF1 https://t.co/UWN26JuGME 16 hours ago

newsinvesting

Investing.com News Two women in custody for running checkpoints at Trump's Florida resort - https://t.co/EqrgJxNkVP 16 hours ago

trumpscarnage

#WhereAreTheChildren RT @Jerusalem_Post: The vehicle was heading to the property's main entrance, NBC News said, citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office.… 17 hours ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News Two women arrested after running checkpoints near Trump's Florida resort https://t.co/DNW3PQbND7 18 hours ago

NTV_Houston

NTV Houston Two people are being held in custody after a black vehicle breached two security checkpoints at U.S. President Dona… https://t.co/Bd7cDhmKAU 20 hours ago

johnmknox

John M Knox ➡️ Two held after vehicle breaches security checkpoints at Trump resort https://t.co/8yg3RzvmXt 21 hours ago

PushingonCWS

Douglas Edward Two held after vehicle breaches security checkpoints at Trump... https://t.co/uKRvLVHtBl 21 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Two held after vehicle breaches security checkpoints at Trump resort: reports https://t.co/SmPM0F5SSO 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.