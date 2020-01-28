Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > More than 100 people have been tested for coronavirus in B.C., province says

More than 100 people have been tested for coronavirus in B.C., province says

CBC.ca Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Top health officials in B.C. are expected to provide an update Friday morning on coronavirus in the province, two days after tests confirmed the first local case related to the global outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Utter chaos': Coronavirus exposes China healthcare weaknesses

'Utter chaos': Coronavirus exposes China healthcare weaknesses 07:00

 With more people infected with the coronavirus than had been with SARS, China's healthcare system is feeling the strain.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China's Coronavirus Epicenter Adds Thousands Of Emergency Hospital Beds [Video]China's Coronavirus Epicenter Adds Thousands Of Emergency Hospital Beds

The Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese state media reported Wednesday that Wuhan is converting an additional eight buildings into hospitals. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Number Of People Infected With Coronavirus Surged By More Than 3K Overnight [Video]Number Of People Infected With Coronavirus Surged By More Than 3K Overnight

Experts from the World Health Organization said the virus is an epidemic in China but not a pandemic, meaning that it has not reached the epidemic stage in other continents.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

More people in NZ tested for coronavirus

A "handful" of people in NZ are being tested for coronavirus, the Director-General of Health says. A person in an isolation ward in Auckland Hospital was...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaCP24The AgeCBS News

Killer coronavirus could last for months and it's spreading quickly, chilling warning claims

Expert says it is likely far more people are infected with coronavirus than cases confirmed in China and it is possible the disease has reached the UK already
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.