UNC’s Williams: Anthony practicing, could play vs. BC

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Roy Williams says star freshman point guard Cole Anthony has returned to limited practice and could play Saturday against Boston College after missing 11 games following knee surgery. Williams said Friday that Anthony got some 5-on-5 work Thursday after largely being limited to shooting in his recovery […]
