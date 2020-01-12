Global  

SCG to host BBL final and bushfire relief match on huge day of action

The Age Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The BBL final will finish off a mammoth day of action, with Cricket Australia hosting an appeal to raise funds for bushfire relief as part of a triple-header.
Bushfire relief match set for Sunday at Junction Oval

Cricket's bushfire relief match has been rescheduled and is set to be played on Sunday at Melbourne's Junction Oval.
The Age

