SCG to host BBL final and bushfire relief match on huge day of action

The BBL final will finish off a mammoth day of action, with Cricket Australia hosting an appeal to raise funds for bushfire relief as part of a triple-header.



Recent related news from verified sources Bushfire relief match set for Sunday at Junction Oval Cricket's bushfire relief match has been rescheduled and is set to be played on Sunday at Melbourne's Junction Oval.

