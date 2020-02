Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia City Council member and his wife pleaded not guilty Friday to federal fraud charges in what officials said was a "widespread corruption conspiracy." Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, were each released after posting $15,000 bonds. They are charged with honest services wire fraud in a 22-count indictment […]