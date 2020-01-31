Global  

Senate ethics committee recommending Lynn Beyak be suspended again

CBC.ca Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The Senate ethics committee is recommending that Sen. Lynn Beyak be suspended a second time from the upper house because she failed to take her anti-racism training seriously and offered an insufficient apology after posting anti-Indigenous letters on her Senate website.
