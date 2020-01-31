Global  

Trump impeachment: US Senate will not hear witness testimony

Deutsche Welle Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The US Senate voted against hearing additional testimony from witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial.
News video: Effort to call new impeachment witnesses likely to fall short

Effort to call new impeachment witnesses likely to fall short 02:31

 Another key Republican announced opposition to calling witnesses in U.S. President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, appearing to doom a bid by Democrats to have testimony in the trial and paving the way for Trump's expected acquittal. Jonah Green reports.

Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial [Video]Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:16Published

Senate Rejects Hearing New Witnesses During Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Rejects Hearing New Witnesses During Impeachment Trial

Katherine Johnson reports on debate over witnesses dominating closing arguments in impeachment trial of President Trump (1-31-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:07Published


Monica Lewinsky mocks lack of impeachment witnesses at Trump trial

'Too bad I had to give that videoed witness testimony for the senate trial in the Clinton impeachment'
Independent Also reported by •ReutersNYTimes.comRTTNews

Factbox: Key U.S. senators in battle over Trump impeachment trial testimony

The U.S. Senate is holding an impeachment trial on charges by the House of Representatives that President Donald Trump abused his powers and obstructed a...
Reuters

