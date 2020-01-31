Global  

A divided Britain enters new era as it leaves the European Union

Deutsche Welle Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Britain ended nearly 50 years of integration with Europe, making a historic exit from the EU after years of bitter arguments to chart its own uncertain path. PM Boris Johnson said the country had "taken back control."
News video: As Brexit looms, Germany and France fret over time for new deal

As Brexit looms, Germany and France fret over time for new deal 01:37

 French and German ministers warned there was little time to agree a new trade deal with Britain as they arrived for the last senior European Union meeting in Brussels at which the United Kingdom is represented as a member state. Emer McCarthy reports.

Britain leaves the European Union [Video]Britain leaves the European Union

Britain has officially left the European Union - a decision that was voted for by more than 17 million people in June 2016. Pro and anti-Brexit parties were held on the historic night of January 31..

UK flag comes down in Brussels on Brexit day [Video]UK flag comes down in Brussels on Brexit day

Britain's Union Flag was removed from lines of EU member state flags at the European Parliament building in Brussels on Friday evening ahead of the United Kingdom's exit from the bloc at midnight.

Johnson hails UK's 'new beginning' as Brexit day arrives

*London:* Britain begins the day as a member of the European Union (EU). Its status at the end of the day 'as a proud nation that has reclaimed its sovereignty,...
Brexit: FRANCE 24 's live coverage as Britain begins a new era

Great Britain became the first country to leave the European Union at midnight Brussels time on Friday. Watch FRANCE 24's special coverage for reactions and...
