US Senate votes against Trump trial witnesses

The Age Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The US Senate has voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, clearing the way for his likely acquittal in the coming days.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial 01:17

 Republican Senators have voted against calling for witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Senate Votes To Block Witnesses From Testifying In Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes To Block Witnesses From Testifying In Impeachment Trial

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:51Published

Collins And Murkowski Get Cover In Impeachment Vote [Video]Collins And Murkowski Get Cover In Impeachment Vote

Republican senators are poised to block any witnesses from testifying in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. The vote to block witnesses is scheduled for Friday. On Thursday night Sen. Lamar..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Senate votes against Trump trial witnesses

By a vote of 51-49, the Republican-controlled Senate has stopped a Democrats push to hear from witnesses in the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump.
SBS Also reported by •IndependentReutersJapan TodayMashableeuronewsMediaiteNPRRIA Nov.CBS News

Trump impeachment trial appears to be winding down after key swing vote's decision

And the math right now dictates that the Senate probably does not have the votes to open the gateway to hear from witnesses at President Trump’s Senate...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

LNinman

Larry ninman RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: The Senate votes 51-49 to reject calls for more witnesses in the impeachment trial against Pres. Trump. 10 seconds ago

libertytrader17

David H. RT @Paula_White: Senate votes 51-49 against calling new witnesses, seeking new documents in the “hoax” Trump impeachment! Justice prevails!… 21 seconds ago

KimberleyMonari

Kimberley Monari RT @CBSEveningNews: The U.S. Senate votes 51 to 49 against calling witnesses in Pres. Trump’s senate impeachment trial. The vote comes ami… 32 seconds ago

mrsjdmoulton

D'Ann Moulton RT @ABCWorldNews: DRAMATIC SENATE SHOWDOWN: @marykbruce reports from Washington after the Senate votes 49-51 against calling new witnesses… 38 seconds ago

TJ_Coventry

Tim Coventry RT @nypost: Senate votes down new witnesses in Trump trial, impeachment vote Weds. https://t.co/zcrKdL5QCi https://t.co/7gYAItFIqc 1 minute ago

markmarksback1

[email protected] RT @MudflapMc: Nancy just heard the bad news! Senate votes 51-49 against calling new witnesses, seeking new documents in Trump impeachme… 1 minute ago

redm0323131123

Reds RT @theblaze: Breaking: Senate votes to defeat motion for new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump https://t.co/oAG… 1 minute ago

nypost

New York Post Senate votes down new witnesses in Trump trial, impeachment vote Weds. https://t.co/zcrKdL5QCi https://t.co/7gYAItFIqc 2 minutes ago

