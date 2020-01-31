Global  

Senate blocks witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Friday, 31 January 2020
51-49 vote sets the stage for president’s acquittal — and more partisan division
 House managers are still pressing for additional witnesses. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell privately told senators he does not currently have the votes to block them.

Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial [Video]Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:16Published

Senate Rejects Hearing New Witnesses During Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Rejects Hearing New Witnesses During Impeachment Trial

Katherine Johnson reports on debate over witnesses dominating closing arguments in impeachment trial of President Trump (1-31-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:07Published


Republican-dominated Senate blocks witnesses at Trump impeachment trial


CBC.ca

U.S. Senate votes against calling witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, clearing way for acquittal

The U.S. Senate on Friday voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, clearing the way for Trump's...
Reuters


crzymom110

We are the news! #Merry Acquitmas! RT @mrjjd: GOP blocks witnesses in Senate impeachment trial, as final vote could drag to next week https://t.co/JFDvEGrMbH Voters ensure t… 2 seconds ago

crust53

Crust53,PhD. Final Trump impeachment vote teed up for next week after GOP blocks Dem effort for new witnesses https://t.co/Vwcbyw6VF4 10 seconds ago

VirginiaLRoss5

Virginia L. Ross/Ginny Ross RT @VirginiaLRoss5: 😂🙉👍👋👁️🖕🤣🤗"Fox News: Final Trump impeachment vote teed up for next week after GOP blocks Dem effort for new witnesses. h… 52 seconds ago

stjohn45

🇺🇸🥓🇺🇸🥓Hillbilly Vet 🇺🇸🥓🇺🇸🥓 Glad that this dog & pony show is finally getting closer to ending. Final Trump impeachment vote teed up for next… https://t.co/HnIaEpTZk4 1 minute ago

VirginiaLRoss5

Virginia L. Ross/Ginny Ross 😂🙉👍👋👁️🖕🤣🤗"Fox News: Final Trump impeachment vote teed up for next week after GOP blocks Dem effort for new witnesse… https://t.co/zLiEp1amMW 1 minute ago

fragrantbreeze2

Sha Mol The crook trump will get away. https://t.co/h5Jzi2v4oB 1 minute ago

OKIndian1

IndianPrincessOK 🏅🇺🇸 RT @MrBadMoFo: Final Trump impeachment vote teed up for next week after GOP blocks Dem effort for new witnesses DEMOCRATS SUCK! https://t… 1 minute ago

madmommab

MadmommaQ❌❌ Bye bye @MittRomney "Two Republicans -- Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Maine Sen. Susan Collins -- voted with Democrats… https://t.co/cJ785xKZTY 4 minutes ago

