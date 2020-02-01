Global  

Senate rejects calling new witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Hindu Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The Senate voted 51-49 along party lines with two Republican Senators Mitt Romney and Susan Collins voting across party lines.
News video: Senate Rejects Hearing New Witnesses During Impeachment Trial

Senate Rejects Hearing New Witnesses During Impeachment Trial 02:07

 Katherine Johnson reports on debate over witnesses dominating closing arguments in impeachment trial of President Trump (1-31-2020)

Trump impeachment verdict next week after Senate rejects call for new witnesses

The 45th U.S. President is all-but-assured of an acquittal by the Senate, where Republicans hold 53 seats to 47 for the Democrats and a two-thirds majority —...
Hindu

US Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, clearing way for acquittal

By a vote of 51-49, the Republican-controlled Senate stopped Democrats' drive to hear testimony from witnesses like former national security adviser John Bolton,...
IndiaTimes

