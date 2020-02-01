Roberts says he won’t break a tie in Trump impeachment trial
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts was never going to be vote No. 51. Roberts said Friday that he had no intention of breaking a tie in President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, dispelling something of a mystery that had hung over the proceedings. The statement from Roberts came before senators prepared to vote […]
