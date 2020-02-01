Global  

Roberts says he won’t break a tie in Trump impeachment trial

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts was never going to be vote No. 51. Roberts said Friday that he had no intention of breaking a tie in President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, dispelling something of a mystery that had hung over the proceedings. The statement from Roberts came before senators prepared to vote […]
 Supporters of President Trump shrugged off the impeachment trial and instead focused on the upcoming Iowa caucus and slamming his opponents at an Iowa campaign rally on Thursday (January 30).

