Roberts says he won’t break a tie in Trump impeachment trial

The Republican-majority Senate has rejected Democrats’ demand for additional witnesses in the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump, paving the way...

Seth Meyers roasts the Senate for literally behaving like children during Trump's trial The Trump impeachment trial is not, so far, the solemn and serious process it should be. So it's no wonder Late Night host Seth Meyers dialled up the snark for...

Mashable 1 week ago Also reported by • Seattle Times

