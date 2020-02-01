Global  

Christopher Hasson: White supremacist Coast Guard officer jailed for 13 years

BBC News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Christopher Hasson, a former lieutenant, was arrested last year after stockpiling weapons.
News video: Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson Sentenced To More Than 13 Years In Prison

Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson Sentenced To More Than 13 Years In Prison 01:42

 A Coast Guard Lieutenant who pleaded guilty to firearms and drug charges after stockpiling weapons and creating a "hit list" made up of journalists, Democratic politicians and Supreme Court justices was sentenced Friday to 13 years and 4 months in prison.

Judge to sentence Coast Guard officer accused of terror plot

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and drafting a hit list of prominent Democrats and TV journalists is scheduled to be...
Seattle Times

Former Coast Guard Lieutenant Is Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison on Gun and Drug Charges

Christopher Paul Hasson plotted to kill journalists, Democratic politicians, professors, Supreme Court justices and those he described as “leftists in...
NYTimes.com

