Democracy is on the ballot in 276d ⚖🦉💜🧡🥧🗳🌊🥀 RT @npratc: JUST IN: Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, has retired from the State Department. She was abruptly rem… 7 seconds ago

Kid Abo RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, a central figure in the impeachment investigation into President Trump, r… 20 seconds ago

DavidR RT @pink_lady56: Marie Yovanovitch, former Ukraine ambassador recalled by Trump, is retiring from State Department https://t.co/Wz1LzA2SwP… 33 seconds ago

Artistic Eye RT @mog7546: #Yovanovitch RETIRES Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who has been at the center of President Trump's impeachm… 38 seconds ago

Miss Independent 🌊 RT @TallyAnnaE: Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch retires from State Department https://t.co/5uMUppaKE8 via @nbcnews 46 seconds ago

NotComey RT @mitchellreports: Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch retires from State Department https://t.co/cAGUaeTysS via @nbcnews 1 minute ago

SuperBecky RT @RedNationRising: Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, has retired from the State Department. Good riddance 1 minute ago