Last train to Europe: all aboard the Eurostar as Britain bids goodbye Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

On the last train to Europe before Britain left the EU on Friday evening, passengers leaving London expressed sorrow, optimism and anger, reflecting the emotions of a nation conflicted ahead its great leap into the unknown. 👓 View full article

