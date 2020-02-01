Global  

Los Angeles Lakers' first game after Kobe Bryant's death

The Lakers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 31, the team's first game since Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.
News video: Downtown Dallas Lit In Purple, Gold For Lakers First Game Since Kobe Bryant Death

Downtown Dallas Lit In Purple, Gold For Lakers First Game Since Kobe Bryant Death 00:19

 Downtown Dallas is lit in purple and gold Friday night as the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for their first game since the death of former player Kobe Bryant.

LeBron, Lakers pay tribute to Kobe in emotional pre-game ceremony [Video]LeBron, Lakers pay tribute to Kobe in emotional pre-game ceremony

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during emotional pre-game ceremony

Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant In First Game Since His Death [Video]Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant In First Game Since His Death

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Lakers' next game postponed after Kobe Bryant's death

The NBA has postponed the Los Angeles Lakers' next game against the Clippers on Tuesday night after the deaths of retired superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and...
Ticket prices skyrocket for Los Angeles Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death

On StubHub, the most expensive ticket as of Thursday afternoon was more than $6,500, while the cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster was $750.
AngelaTsai19

Angela Tsai RT @USATODAY: Heartsick scene as Los Angeles fans gathered ahead of Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/6SJj0HDcS1 13 seconds ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Sad, surreal scene in Los Angeles before Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/cwU1HZKflB https://t.co/3vGMT5Qz6N 22 seconds ago

KashBoyTrill

Trill™ Lakers Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant In Heartrending Tribute Before 1st Game Since Tragedy https://t.co/rHqYo2N1ls via @HollywoodLife 44 seconds ago

macd1va

Renee Edwards RT @TMZ: Anthony Davis Wears Kobe Bryant Shirt During Warm-Ups, First Game Since Death https://t.co/DQombtOBUH 1 minute ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Lakers Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant In Heartrending Tribute Before 1st Game Since Tragedy https://t.co/kTa2XczDlk via @HollywoodLife 3 minutes ago

CodyConlin1

Joseph Conlin Fantastic job by @Lakers on the Kobe Bryant ceremony before tonight’s game. As a fan of the NBA Im happy for the Lo… https://t.co/LEVoiOMoHO 3 minutes ago

Rachel_McRea

Convict and Remove Trump 🏳️‍🌈🌹 LeBron and Lakers Wear Kobe Bryant Jerseys Before First Game Since Death https://t.co/34hzA6sdks 4 minutes ago

_tvlii

tali RT @KPRC2: Kobe Bryant honored with special tributes at first Los Angeles Lakers game since his death > https://t.co/439fcauu2U https://t.… 4 minutes ago

