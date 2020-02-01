Los Angeles Lakers' first game after Kobe Bryant's death

Angela Tsai RT @USATODAY: Heartsick scene as Los Angeles fans gathered ahead of Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/6SJj0HDcS1 13 seconds ago voiceofthehwy Sad, surreal scene in Los Angeles before Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/cwU1HZKflB https://t.co/3vGMT5Qz6N 22 seconds ago Trill™ Lakers Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant In Heartrending Tribute Before 1st Game Since Tragedy https://t.co/rHqYo2N1ls via @HollywoodLife 44 seconds ago Renee Edwards RT @TMZ: Anthony Davis Wears Kobe Bryant Shirt During Warm-Ups, First Game Since Death https://t.co/DQombtOBUH 1 minute ago Gina Lawriw Lakers Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant In Heartrending Tribute Before 1st Game Since Tragedy https://t.co/kTa2XczDlk via @HollywoodLife 3 minutes ago Joseph Conlin Fantastic job by @Lakers on the Kobe Bryant ceremony before tonight’s game. As a fan of the NBA Im happy for the Lo… https://t.co/LEVoiOMoHO 3 minutes ago Convict and Remove Trump 🏳️‍🌈🌹 LeBron and Lakers Wear Kobe Bryant Jerseys Before First Game Since Death https://t.co/34hzA6sdks 4 minutes ago tali RT @KPRC2: Kobe Bryant honored with special tributes at first Los Angeles Lakers game since his death > https://t.co/439fcauu2U https://t.… 4 minutes ago