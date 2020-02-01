China coronavirus toll rises to 259, U.S. imposes border curbs

Firdaus Hashim "Nearly 10,000 flights have been suspended since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, according to travel and data… https://t.co/6HgY2dTgwE 49 seconds ago Ernst Nordholt China coronavirus toll rises to 259, US border curbs disrupt more flights - https://t.co/TCt6rsNpXT #GoogleAlerts 1 minute ago imArun123™ The death toll of #coronavirus rises to 259. US restrict entry to foreign nationals who have recently been in China… https://t.co/9MDFuc0Yp1 2 minutes ago Laurent Bauer RT @KulikovUNIATF: The death toll of #coronavirus rises to 259. US restrict entry to foreign nationals who have recently been in China. Rus… 2 minutes ago Ernst Nordholt China coronavirus toll rises to 259, US border curbs disrupt more flights - https://t.co/tP6jMUQTwU #GoogleAlerts 3 minutes ago Camela Micutuan RT @TIME: “Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems.” WHO declares global pub… 4 minutes ago taidangau RT @jorge_guajardo: “The WHO urged countries to avoid travel restrictions, but very soon after that, the USA did the opposite," Chinese For… 10 minutes ago Adam L. Hamsoon RT @GulfTimes_QATAR: #China #coronavirus toll rises to 259, US border curbs disrupt more flights https://t.co/4o9IQlHMij 10 minutes ago