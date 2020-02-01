Global  

China coronavirus toll rises to 259, U.S. imposes border curbs

Reuters Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China rose by 46 to 259 on Friday, the country's health authority said on Saturday, as the United States announced new border curbs on foreign nationals who have been in China.
China coronavirus toll rises to 259, U.S. border curbs disrupt more flights

The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China has risen to 259, the country's health authority said on Saturday, as the United States announced new...
Reuters Also reported by •DNABangkok PostRTTNews

Queensland premier urges federal government to stop flights from China

Annastacia Palaszczuk wants Australia to suspend flights from China as the death toll from coronavirus rises.
The Age

