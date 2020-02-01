TommyTune Meanwhile in Nazi America: Former Coast Guard Lieutenant sentenced to 13 years for plotting attacks https://t.co/xyQ0SlEUVs via ⁦@USATODAY⁩ 12 minutes ago news duniya Christopher Hasson: White supremacist Coast Guard officer jailed for 13 years https://t.co/yhDR8zIpgz Christopher H… https://t.co/i0fp75ZL2g 36 minutes ago Update Gaming TIps Former Coast Guard Lieutenant sentenced to 13 years for plotting attacks https://t.co/HC06x0uKFZ https://t.co/vJt0UyzS2d 37 minutes ago Mia 👁 Former Coast Guard Lieutenant Is Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison on Gun and Drug Charges https://t.co/L9ormcVfvP 37 minutes ago Mariano Former Coast Guard Lieutenant Is Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison on Gun and Drug Charges - The New York Times… https://t.co/Rkl9iT7X0y 46 minutes ago terrorismnews Former Coast Guard Lieutenant Is Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison on Gun and Drug Charges https://t.co/K4pVEtGpnQ https://t.co/ynV2G1gAlK 59 minutes ago C.O. Cox Former Coast Guard Lieutenant who plotted to kill politicians, journalists sentenced to 13 years. https://t.co/KGYhAuoTkK 59 minutes ago voiceofthehwy Former Coast Guard Lieutenant sentenced to 13 years for plotting attacks https://t.co/qcYrhGC5d5 https://t.co/5WQJem79ww 1 hour ago