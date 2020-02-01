Global  

Former Coast Guard Lieutenant sentenced to 13 years for plotting attacks

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
A court case that captured the nation's attention culminated in a 13-year prison sentence Friday for a former Marine and Lieutenant in the Coast Guard.
News video: Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson Sentenced To More Than 13 Years In Prison

Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson Sentenced To More Than 13 Years In Prison 01:42

 A Coast Guard Lieutenant who pleaded guilty to firearms and drug charges after stockpiling weapons and creating a "hit list" made up of journalists, Democratic politicians and Supreme Court justices was sentenced Friday to 13 years and 4 months in prison.

