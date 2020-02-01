Global  

Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman to present her second budget today - when and where to watch

DNA Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Budget 2020: This is the seventh consecutive Budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and the second Budget of Nirmala Sitharaman as Finance Minister.
News video: Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament: Economic growth at 6-6.5% in fiscal year from april 1st

Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament: Economic growth at 6-6.5% in fiscal year from april 1st 01:57

 A DAY BEFORE THE PRESENTATION OF THE UNION BUDGET 2020, UNION FINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN TODAY TABLED THE ECONOMIC SURVEY 2020 IN THE HOUSE in the budget session. THE FIRST PHASE OF THE SESSION WILL CONCLUDE ON FEBRUARY 11, WHILE THE SECOND PART OF THE SESSION WILL BEGIN FROM MARCH 2 AND END...

Budget 2020 live updates | Cut in tax rate, sops for social sectors expected

Live updates from the Parliament as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her second budget.
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Here's what jewellers expect from Nirmala's 2020 budget

Ease of doing business seems to be the common theme this 2020 Budget season. Here's what jewellers want from Nirmala Sitharaman's second budget announcement.
Sify Also reported by •Zee News

dna

DNA Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman to present her second budget today - when and where to watch #UnionBudget2020… https://t.co/Ubvml4rZjr 2 minutes ago

vaddanki001

VAddanki RT @ANI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget 2020-21 in the Parliament today. (File Pic) https://t.co/s… 4 minutes ago

DealerRafale

Rafale Dealer RT @AbhishBanerj: As much as the Economist is anti-Modi, they have conceded that India's growth last quarter will be higher than all G7 and… 4 minutes ago

news24tvchannel

News24 India Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget in #Parliament today #Budget2020 https://t.co/bmCqtVe6qm 4 minutes ago

CNNnews18

News18 RT @moneycontrolcom: ⚡️ “#BudgetWithMC: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Budget 2020 at 11 AM” https://t.co/KtRzFV4zPs #Budget2020 #Budget… 5 minutes ago

FinanceFansclub

Finance Fansclub Budget 2020 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present India's financial blueprint at 11 today; likely to incre… https://t.co/XnAj8B9xdZ 8 minutes ago

FinancialXpress

Financial Express #Budget2020 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman set to present her second #UnionBudget. PM Modi met NDA partners on Friday ahe… https://t.co/toRicaRTj4 12 minutes ago

bsindia

Business Standard #BudgetWithBS | Nirmala Sitharaman to present her second Budget as India's finance minister. Will she be carrying… https://t.co/4Va0Hq7XTq 12 minutes ago

