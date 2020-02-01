Global  

Crosby’s OT winner lifts Penguins by Flyers 4-3

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby beat Brian Elliott 55 seconds into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night. The Penguins blew a two-goal lead but recovered for their NHL-leading 19th home victory when Crosby’s wrist shot slipped by Elliott for his ninth of the season. […]
Sidney Crosby is back in the Penguins lineup for tonight's game after he was out for two months.

