Raptors’ streak at 10 after 105-92 win over Pistons

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Raptors’ streak at 10 after 105-92 win over PistonsDETROIT (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 30 points and Serge Ibaka added 21 to lift the Toronto Raptors to their 10th straight victory, 105-92 over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Siakam made his first five shots from the field and scored 13 points in the first quarter, when the Raptors quickly built their lead […]
FOX Sports

Raptors throttle Pistons as Nick Nurse and staff clinch bid to coach Team Giannis

CBC.ca Also reported by •CBS Sports

