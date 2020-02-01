Global  

Clinton jabs again at Sanders, says he didn’t unite party

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Hillary Clinton is not done talking about Bernie Sanders. The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said in a podcast interview that aired Friday that Sanders didn’t try to unify the party after losing the primary to her four years ago and that he and his supporters contributed to her loss to Donald Trump in the general […]
