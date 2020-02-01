Global  

Lakers vs. Blazers Live Updates: Team Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Lakers resumed their schedule on Friday night with their first game since Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash. LeBron James will play, but Carmelo Anthony is out.
"He Was The Ultimate Competitor": Longtime Lakers Sportscaster, Stu Lantz Talks About Kobe Bryant 06:56

 Stu Lantz has been the Lakers' color commentator since 1987, and has known Kobe Bryant since day 1 of his time with the team. Stu shares some memories and his thoughts on the passing of a basketball legend.

Jeanie Buss Issues Statement On Kobe Bryant's Death As Tributes Pour In [Video]Jeanie Buss Issues Statement On Kobe Bryant's Death As Tributes Pour In

Lakers owner and team president Jeanie Buss broke her silence Thursday with a heartbreaking statement on the death of her longtime friend and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, one of nine people killed in a..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:22Published

Lakers coach describes "deeply saddening time" since Kobe's death [Video]Lakers coach describes "deeply saddening time" since Kobe's death

During the team&apos;s first interview since the death of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, coach Frank Vogel told reporters, &quot;We want to represent what Kobe was about more than..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published


Anthony Davis Wears Kobe Bryant Shirt During Warm-Ups, First Game Since Death

Anthony Davis and his Lakers teammates just took the court for the first time since Kobe Bryant's tragic death ... honoring the late superstar on his shirt...
Lakers return after Kobe Bryant's death: Lakers vs. Blazers live stream, TV channel, start time, watch online

The Lakers will take the floor for the first time since the death of the NBA legend
Pitchaya79

Pie RT @TheSteinLine: Live @nytimes updates from the Lakers/Blazers Kobe Tribute Game at Staples Center: https://t.co/PvKzIVo3qZ 6 minutes ago

bdjoey1000

bd joe Live updates: How NBA stars and teams are honoring Kobe Bryant https://t.co/F3aUmD3lCH via @ESPN App https://t.co/QpLiQ9q2hR 7 minutes ago

News360W

News360World Lakers vs. Blazers Live Updates https://t.co/caJKzGWaDw https://t.co/47UAAQ1A8k 14 minutes ago

TheSteinLine

Marc Stein Live @nytimes updates from the Lakers/Blazers Kobe Tribute Game at Staples Center: https://t.co/PvKzIVo3qZ 31 minutes ago

aDFWTaxiCab

Dallas Taxi Cab "Lakers vs. Blazers Live Updates" by Louis Keene and Scott Cacciola via NYT https://t.co/zJtffZAYVg 34 minutes ago

POWER1079

POWER 107.9 Lakers-Blazers live updates – How NBA stars and teams are honoring Kobe Bryant https://t.co/jkWpfvcOMq https://t.co/fpbwXhZzhk 40 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Lakers-Blazers live updates: How NBA stars and teams are honoring Kobe Bryant https://t.co/8zSWJu4yXF 45 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Lakers-Blazers live updates: How NBA stars and teams are honoring Kobe Bryant https://t.co/ct0MJg98ee 45 minutes ago

