Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Super Bowl Sunday's date is a rare, once-in-a century palindrome

Super Bowl Sunday's date is a rare, once-in-a century palindrome

The Age Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The previous eight-digit palindrome like this was 11/11/1111, 909 years ago. We'll only have to wait another 101 years for 12/12/2121. The next one is in 3030.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sunday's date is a rare palindrome that hasn't happened in over 900 years

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, reads the same backward and forward. It also happens to be the day of the Super Bowl and Groundhog Day.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.