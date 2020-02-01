Global  

Lori Loughlin's lawyers: Federal prosecutors hid evidence in college admissions scandal

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Lawyers for Lori Loughlin say they can prove she and her husband are innocent – and allege prosecutors have hidden key evidence.
 Lori Loughlin could be on trial as early as October in the college admissions scam.

Recent related news from verified sources

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Say Prosecutors Withheld Evidence USC Donation Was Legit

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have just gone on the offensive, claiming federal prosecutors corruptly withheld evidence from them, which they say proves...
TMZ.com

Lori Loughlin, husband's college admissions scandal trial targeted for October start

Prosecutors have asked that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli be in the first group of parents tried in the nation's college admissions scandal.
USATODAY.com


