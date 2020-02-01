Global  

LeBron James on Kobe Bryant: 'We're all hurting, we're all heartbroken'

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
In his first public remarks since Kobe Bryant's death, LeBron James addresses Laker Nation in heartfelt, emotional speech.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Shaquille O’Neal to ‘Delete [His] Beef’ With Others

Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Shaquille O’Neal to ‘Delete [His] Beef’ With Others 01:13

 Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Shaquille O’Neal to ‘Delete [His] Beef’ With Others Following the death of Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26, fellow basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal opened up about how the loss has affected him. Speaking on his podcast, 'The Big Podcast with Shaq,' O'Neal said the loss...

LeBron, Lakers pay tribute to Kobe in emotional pre-game ceremony [Video]LeBron, Lakers pay tribute to Kobe in emotional pre-game ceremony

PLEASE NOTE: RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: STILL PHOTOS OF LOS ANGELES LAKERS TRIBUTE TO KOBE BRYANT BEFORE START OF NBA GAME AGAINST PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS SHOWS: LOS ANGELES,

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:03Published

Stunning Kobe Bryant mural sprayed on side of car by basketball fan in the Philippines [Video]Stunning Kobe Bryant mural sprayed on side of car by basketball fan in the Philippines

A basketball fan sprayed this stunning mural of his hero Kobe Bryant on the side of his car. Jimmy Raymundo removed the doors then used an airbrush to spray paint the late NBA star on the vehicle..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:38Published


LeBron James opens up and reflects on Kobe Bryant after passing him on NBA scoring list

LeBron James didn't say much about Kobe Bryant all week. But James really opened up after passing Bryant for third on the NBA's career scoring list.
USATODAY.com

LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant in NBA's all-time scoring list

LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant to become the NBA's third-highest scorer of all time in the LA Lakers' 108-91 defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers.
BBC Sport


CR7KUNALDOSHI

Kunal Doshi RT @espn: "So in the words of Kobe Bryant, 'Mamba Out,' but in the words of us, 'Not forgotten.' Live on, brother." —LeBron James during… 7 seconds ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK LeBron James and the LA Lakers comfort each other while wearing Kobe Bryant's numbers during tribute… https://t.co/0rJK1TrJrj 9 seconds ago

NelsonOssse

Nelson Osse RT @mcten: LeBron James wore an unreleased pair of Kobe’s signature Nike sneakers to shootaround Friday. They’re called the “Big Stage/Para… 10 seconds ago

redrider1492

Marissa RT @USATODAY: James walked onto center court toward the end of the Lakers' tribute to Bryant and read all nine names of the victims in Sund… 24 seconds ago

maysve6yown

mikeyyyy🖌 RT @LakersEmpire: LeBron James got a Kobe Bryant tattoo “Mamba 4 Life”. 😢💛❤️🙏 https://t.co/54xSgVV5gI 30 seconds ago

msnintl

MSN International Edition LeBron in tears as Lakers honour Kobe https://t.co/o8Nz8xwNys 31 seconds ago

