China coronavirus toll rises to 259, U.S. border curbs disrupt more flights

Reuters Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China has risen to 259, the country's health authority said on Saturday, as the United States announced new border curbs on foreign nationals who have been in China.
News video: United Airlines Cancels Several Flights to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

United Airlines Cancels Several Flights to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 00:20

 United Airlines has canceled dozens of flights to China as the death toll of the coronavirus climbs. The CDC has recommended that travelers avoid nonessential travel to China and President Trump has announced plans to expand screenings at 20 U.S. airports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus continues to spread [Video]Coronavirus continues to spread

Flights from the US to China have been grounded and public health emergency declared.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:32Published

SFO One of Few U.S. Airports to Receive China Flights [Video]SFO One of Few U.S. Airports to Receive China Flights

With the federal declaration of a public health emergency because of the novel coronavirus, San Francisco International Airport will be one of just seven U.S. airports accepting flights from China...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Death toll from China virus rises to 259, border curbs disrupt more flights

The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China has risen by 46 to 259, the country's health authority said on Saturday, as the United States and other...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaJerusalem Post

Delta, American Airlines suspend flights between US, China

NEW YORK (AP) — Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S. and China as the coronavirus outbreak spreads. American...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The AgeReuters

