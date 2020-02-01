China coronavirus toll rises to 259, U.S. border curbs disrupt more flights
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China has risen to 259, the country's health authority said on Saturday, as the United States announced new border curbs on foreign nationals who have been in China.
United Airlines has canceled dozens of flights to China as the death toll of the coronavirus climbs. The CDC has recommended that travelers avoid nonessential travel to China and President Trump has announced plans to expand screenings at 20 U.S. airports.
The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China has risen by 46 to 259, the country's health authority said on Saturday, as the United States and other... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •Jerusalem Post
NEW YORK (AP) — Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S. and China as the coronavirus outbreak spreads. American... Seattle Times Also reported by •The Age •Reuters
