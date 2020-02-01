Billionaire Bloomberg floods Democratic primary with cash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Billionaire Michael Bloomberg spent roughly $180 million in the month after his late entry into the Democratic presidential primary, a staggering sum that’s drastically more than all other leading contenders spent during much of the past year combined. Since his entry into the race in late November, the former New […]

